Emotional Hamilton drives Senna’s car before Brazilian Grand Prix, regrets he can’t race with it

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, drives the car of legendary driver Ayrton Senna prior the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ettore Chiereguini]

SAO PAULO (AP) — British driver Lewis Hamilton has won seven Formula One titles, holds multiple records and has clocked some of the fastest laps in history. But the greatest honor of his career, according to the 39-year-old, came on Sunday as he drove the late Ayrton Senna’s title-winning car around Interlagos ahead of this afternoon’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Some fans in the stands had tears in their eyes as Hamilton knelt in front of the car in reverence.

