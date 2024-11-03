Emotional Hamilton drives Senna’s car before Brazilian Grand Prix, regrets he can’t race with it

SAO PAULO (AP) — British driver Lewis Hamilton has won seven Formula One titles, holds multiple records and has clocked some of the fastest laps in history. But the greatest honor of his career, according to the 39-year-old, came on Sunday as he drove the late Ayrton Senna’s title-winning car around Interlagos ahead of this afternoon’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Some fans in the stands had tears in their eyes as Hamilton knelt in front of the car in reverence.

