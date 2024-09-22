Emotional Daniel Ricciardo heads toward likely F1 exit with a lap that could decide the title

Daniel Ricciardo was once tipped as a future Formula 1 champion. His last act in F1 might be playing spoiler in the title race. The Australian’s late rally in Singapore on Sunday snatched the bonus point for fastest lap away from title challenger Lando Norris and helped out Max Verstappen. Ricciardo drives for RB, the sister team of Verstappen’s Red Bull, and has previously been a teammate to both Norris and Verstappen. Ricciardo says he’ll be due “a nice Christmas present” from Verstappen if that point decides the title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.