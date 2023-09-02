Emory Jones accounts for 7 touchdowns, leads Cincinnati in a 66-13 rout of Eastern Kentucky

CINCINNATI (AP) — Emory Jones threw five touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Cincinnati opened its first season in the Big 12 Conference with a 66-13 rout of FCS-member Eastern Kentucky. Jones’ seven total touchdowns tied a career high. The Florida and Arizona State transfer threw six scores and ran for another against Samford on Nov. 13, 2021, while playing for the Gators.

