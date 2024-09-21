Emmet Kenney’s field goal as time expires lifts Stanford to 26-24 victory over Syracuse.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Emmet Kenney hit a 39-yard field goal as time expired to lift Stanford over Syracuse 26-24, giving the Cardinal their first Atlantic Coast Conference victory. A 13-yard strike from Kyle McCord to Jackson Meeks gave Syracuse (2-1, 1-1 ACC) a 24-23 lead with 3:13 to go but Ashton Daniels drove the Cardinal (2-1, 1-0 ACC) down the field for the winning score.

