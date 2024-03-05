Emmanuel Moseley agrees to 1-year deal to re-sign with Lions to add cornerback depth, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. The 27-year-old Moseley played in only one game last season for the Lions, making his debut with them in Week 5 after recovering from a knee injury only to have a second straight season-ending knee injury. He started 33 games for San Francisco from 2018 to 2022 and had an interception in each of his last four seasons with the team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.