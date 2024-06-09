Emmanuel Boateng, Aljaž Ivačič lead Revolution to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s Emmanuel Boateng scored late in the first half and Aljaž Ivačič made it stand up for the Revolution in a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium. Boateng used assists from Carles Gil and defender Xavier Arreaga in the 81st minute to score the lone goal — his first of the season. Gil’s helper was his third and it was the second for Arreaga in seven starts since being acquired from the Seattle Sounders. Ivačič finished with four saves in his sixth start for the Revolution (4-10-1) since coming over from the Portland Timbers. Ryan Meara saved three shots in his second appearance — and start — of the season for the Red Bulls (8-4-5).

