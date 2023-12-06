Emma Shumate has career game with 22 points and No. 12 Ohio State women rolls past Ohio 85-45

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Emma Shumate hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, both career highs, and No. 12 Ohio State coasted to an 85-45 win over Ohio, the Buckeye’s seventh-straight victory. Taylor Thierry added 15 points, Cotie McMahon added 14 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 13 for Ohio State. Jaya McClure led Ohio (2-4) with nine points. Thierry had seven points in a 13-0 run that helped the Buckeyes take a 16-6 lead after one quarter. Shumate had 12-straight Ohio State points in the second quarter, all on three pointers, as the Buckeyes outscored the Bobcats 26-7 to lead 42-13 at the half. The spurt by Shumate was more than her previous career high.

