Emma Ronsiek scores 25, No. 22 Creighton rolls to 89-53 win over Butler

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 25 points and No. 22 Creighton hit 12 3-pointers in rolling to an 89-53 win over Butler. Ronsiek was 10-of-12 shooting to help the Bluejays shoot 55% (36 of 65). Lauren Jensen added 14 points, making three 3-pointers to lead the team that went 12 of 23 behind the line. Mallory Brake had 12 points. Creighton had a 41-30 rebounding advantage and had 21 assists — eight by Molly Mogensen — on 36 baskets. The Bluejays broke to a quick 14-4 lead but settled for an 18-11 advantage after one quarter. The Bulldogs got the deficit to one early in the second quarter, but Ronsiek had six points in a 13-1 run to help Creighton take a 37-25 lead into the break. Rachel Kent had 10 points to lead the Bulldogs.

