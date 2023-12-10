Emma Ronsiek scores 22 and No. 22 Creighton women defeat Wyoming 73-61

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored eight of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and No. 22 Creighton pulled away for a 73-61 victory over Wyoming. After a tightly contested first half that ended in a 34-34 tie, the Bluejays began to break away in the third quarter. Their defense held Wyoming to 26.7% shooting and they outscored the Cowgirls 19-11, including Lauren Jensen’s three-point play in the final second of the period. Creighton carried the momentum into the fourth quarter, hitting three 3-pointers to get things started then Ronsiek scored her team’s next seven points for a 69-55 lead near the two-minute mark.

