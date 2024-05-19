Emma Raducanu withdraws from French Open qualifying to focus on grass season

PARIS (AP) — Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from French Open qualifying and will instead focus on training for the grass and hard-court seasons. The 21-year-old had been expected to try to fight her way through three rounds of qualifying at Roland Garros, as she famously did on her way to winning the U.S. Open in 2021. But Raducanu instead surprisingly pulled out of the clay-court tournament.

