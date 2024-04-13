Emma Raducanu leads Britain past France for a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

LONDON (AP) — Emma Raducanu has clinched Britain’s berth in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals by taking the last six points of a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1) victory against Diane Parry of France for an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five-match qualifying round. Raducanu was the 2021 U.S. Open champion but missed most of last season because of injuries. Her victory Saturday on an indoor clay court in Le Portel, France, came after Katie Boulter gave Britain a 2-1 lead. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek led Poland past Switzerland, and Japan, Australia and Slovakia also advanced to the Finals, which will be held in Seville, Spain, in November.

