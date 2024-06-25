Emma Raducanu beats Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-0 at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Emma Raducanu is in no rush these days. The 2021 U.S. Open champion skipped the French Open and decided not to play at the Paris Olympics. Raducanu sent a message after beating Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the grass-court Eastbourne International on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Raducanu wrote “My own pace” on a courtside TV camera at Devonshire Park. Raducanu will next face No. 5 Jessica Pegula who won the title at the Berlin Ladies Open on Sunday.

