Emma Raducanu, 2021 U.S. Open champion, announces split from coach

By The Associated Press
FILE - Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after announcing that minor surgery on both hands and an ankle will sideline her for “the next few months.” The 2021 U.S. Open champion has struggled with injuries in recent months and pulled out of the Madrid Open because of a hand problem. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LONDON (AP) — 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu will no longer work with Sebastian Sachs, who had been her fifth coach in the past two years. Raducanu announced the split via a Twitter post on Thursday. He hasn’t played since April and announced last month she would miss the French Open and Wimbledon because she needed what she called “minor” procedures on both hands and an ankle. Raducanu said then she expected to be sidelined for a few months. Raducanu became one of the stars of tennis two years ago, when she made a surprising run to the fourth round at Wimbledon then won the U.S. Open at age 18 to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title.

