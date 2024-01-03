Emma Navarro progesses to Auckland quarters, Amanda Anisimova loses 2nd round

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The American former teenage star Amanda Anisimova has struck the first roadblock in her comeback from an eight months break, losing 6-0, 6-1 to Marie Bouzkova in the second round of the Auckland Tennis Classic. Anisimova played her first match since May in the first round of the Auckland tournament after taking a break from tennis, citing burnout and mental health issues.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.