Emma Navarro beats Katerina Siniakova to reach quarterfinals of San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Emma Navarro beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in her 14th win of the year to advance to the quarterfinals of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. It marked the No. 3 seed’s second win over the Czech in a matter of weeks, having also prevailed against Siniakova in the second round in Dubai. The former University of Virginia standout, the NCAA singles titlist in 2021, is into the final eight in San Diego for the second year in a row. She won’t have much time to recover as she will next face Australian qualifier Daria Saville on Friday. But Navarro says she isn’t fazed by the quick turnaround.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.