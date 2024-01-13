Emma Navarro beats Elise Mertens to win Hobart International

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded American Emma Navarro has claimed her first WTA Tour title in her first final, beating the two-time champion, top-seeded Elise Mertens to win the Hobart International. The 22-year-old Navarro outlasted Mertens of Belgium 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in a grueling final that lasted 2 hours, 48 minutes to continue her extraordinary rise over the past year. She is the second-straight American champion after Lauren Davis in 2023.

