Emma Hayes to make debut at US women’s coach in June in two matches against South Korea

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes will make her debut with the national team in a pair of friendly matches against South Korea in June. The United States announced a match on June 1 in Commerce City, Colorado, and a match on June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota. They will be the first games played under Hayes, who was named head coach of the United States last November. Hayes is wrapping up the season with Chelsea.

