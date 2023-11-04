Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea, linked with United States coaching role

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes will leave the defending Women’s Super League champion at the end of the season and has been linked with the United States team. Hayes has won 14 major trophies at Chelsea. The club said she was leaving to “pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football.” Hayes was immediately linked with a move to four-time world champion United States following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski in August. Hayes has spent 11 years with Chelsea and dominated women’s soccer in England. She led the team to two league cup doubles and one trophy treble.

