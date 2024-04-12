Emma Hayes says it’s elementary, she’ll ‘go to the teacher’ next time to avoid touchline incidents

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes says she will rely on her son’s advice to avoid more touchline confrontations. Hayes was asked Friday about the incident from nearly two weeks ago when she appeared to push Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall after a game and later complained about “male aggression.” Along with quoting a Robert Frost poem at a press conference, Hayes indicated she would avoid similar incidents in the future. She says “Next time I just need to listen to my son’s advice. I need to go to the teacher if I’ve got anything to say.”

