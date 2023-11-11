Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea. No comment on US women’s national team job

LONDON (AP) — Emma Hayes says she’s focused on Chelsea and her young son — not the United States women’s national team. Hayes plans to leave the Women’s Super League club after this season and says the reason is to spend more time with her 5-year-old son. She says “this is a selfless decision. This is about putting first some other things in my life and I’m ready for that.” Hayes has been linked to the U.S. vacancy however. U.S. Soccer is closing in on naming her as the new coach. Hayes says ”I’m not going to comment on that.”

