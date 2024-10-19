Emirates Team New Zealand wins 37th America’s Cup by beating INEOS Britannia 7-2

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand has won the 37th America’s Cup by clinching match point for a 7-2 victory over INEOS Britannia. New Zealand secured a three-peat after also winning the oldest trophy in international sport in 2017 and 2021. It was the Pacific island nation’s fifth cup in total. Britain has never won the America’s Cup in its 173-year history. They were competing in their first final in six decades.

