Emirates signs 3-year deal to sponsor British team in SailGP

Emirates is expanding its sponsorship in sailing with a three-year deal to become the title partner of Sir Ben Ainslie’s British team in the SailGP global league. The squad will be known as Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team starting with this weekend’s regatta on Sydney Harbor. The airline’s red and white branding was unveiled on the wingsail and hulls of the foiling 50-foot catamaran on Thursday. It’s a breakthrough team title sponsorship in SailGP, which was co-founded by tech tycoon Larry Ellison and five-time America’s Cup winner Russell Coutts and has three regattas left in its third season.

