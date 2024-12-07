Emily Morris scores and Wake Forest women advance to program’s first College Cup championship match

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Emily Morris scored her fourth goal of the season in the 73rd minute and Wake Forest beat Stanford 1-0 on Friday night to advance to the program’s first College Cup championship match. Wake Forest (16-3-4), which will play for the title on Monday, was picked to finish ninth in the ACC preseason poll after missing last year’s NCAA tournament with a record of 10-3-5 and a sixth-place ACC finish. Three-time national champion Stanford (16-5-2) was hoping to return to the title game after losing to eventual champion Florida State last season to snap a string of 36 consecutive unbeaten matches. Morris calmly volleyed Sierra Sythe’s cross off the hands of Stanford goalkeeper Haley Craig and it landed inside the goal line.

