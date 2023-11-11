Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark keeps pace with 64 to lead by 3 shots on LPGA Tour

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Emily Kristine Pedersen did her part on a day of low scoring at Pelican Golf Club. She birdied her last hole for a 64 and a three-shot lead going into the final round of The Annika. Anyone leading and posting a bogey-free 64 might expect to run away with it. But Pederson’s 64 was only the seventh-best score of the day. Amy Yang had a 61. Two-time major champion Lilia Vu was among three players who shot 62. There were a pair of 63s. Pederson leads by three over Yang and Vu as she goes for her first LPGA title.

