Emily Engstler scores career-high 23, grabs 9 rebounds as Mystics beat reeling Wings 97-69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 10 of her career-high 23 points in the first quarter, Stefanie Dolson had her first double-double since 2022 and the Washington Mystics beat Dallas 97-69, handing the Wings their 10th consecutive loss. Engstler made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and grabbed nine rebounds. Dolson finished with 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds. Karlie Samuelson scored 17 points for Washington (3-13), which has won three of four. Natasha Howard led the Wings with 19 points. Rookie Jacy Sheldon scored a season-high 16 points.

