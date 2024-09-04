Emily Engstler scores 19 points, Mystic reserves key 90-86 win over Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Emily Engstler had a career-high 19 points to lead a dominant performance by the Washington Mystics’ bench in a critical 90-86 win over the Dallas Wings. Both teams started the night 9-23 and coming off losses after three straight wins had reignited their playoff hopes. They began two games behind Chicago and Atlanta in the battle for the final playoff berth. Ariel Atkins added 14 points and Julie Vanloo and reserve Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 11 each for the Mystics. Washington’s bench scored 50 points to just 13 for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale had 21 points to lead Dallas.

