Emil Forsberg transfers to New York Red Bulls from sister club RB Leipzig

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Swedish forward Emil Forsberg transferred to Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls from sister club RB Leipzig in Germany. New York said the 32-year-old will sign a three-year contract and be a designated player whose salary doesn’t fully count against the league’s salary cap. Forsberg has 21 goals in 86 international appearances, scoring to lead Sweden over Switzerland 1-0 in the 2018 World Cup. He joined Leipzig in January 2015 and had 71 goals in 324 appearances, including 39 in 195 Bundesliga matches and eight in 46 second Bundesliga games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.