Emi Martinez produces astonishing behind-the-back save for Aston Villa

There’s unlikely to be a debate over the save of the season in the Premier League. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez surely has that wrapped up after producing an astonishing save against Nottingham Forest. The Argentina international was standing slightly off his line as a header by Forest’s Nicolas Dominguez went past him. Martinez stuck out his left hand behind him and somehow managed to drop the ball down onto the ground and scoop it away from off the line in the same motion. The Premier League described the save as “world class.” The BBC suggests it might be “one of the all-time great Premier League saves.”

