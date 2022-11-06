Emery’s Aston Villa reign starts with 3-1 win vs. Man United

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Unai Emery has made the perfect start as Aston Villa manager with a 3-1 win against Manchester United in the Premier League. The former Arsenal boss took charge of his first game and will have immediately given Villa fans hope he can turn the season around. But it was another setback for United manager Erik ten Hag who watched his team lose away in the league for the third time this season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.