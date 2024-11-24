Emerging tight end Noah Gray gives Mahomes and the Chiefs another option in passing game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tight end Noah Gray is emerging as a weapon in the passing game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Gray for the second straight week as the Chiefs held off the Carolina Panthers 30-27 on Sunday. Gray’s four TD receptions in the past two weeks are twice as many as star tight end Travis Kelce has all season. Kelce was still a factor against the Panthers with six catches for 62 yards. Gray had four receptions for 66 yards and he’s becoming more comfortable with the nuances of the offense.

