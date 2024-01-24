Emerance Maschmeyer stops 30 shots as Ottawa beats Toronto 3-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa’s Lexie Adzija scored an empty-net goal with 42.5 seconds remaining to give Ottawa a 3-1 victory over Toronto on Tuesday night for its first home-ice victory at TD Place. Emily Clark and Brianne Jenner also scored for Ottawa. Emerance Maschmeyer made 30 saves. Brittany Howard scored the lone goal for Toronto. Erica Howe, who played part of her hockey career with the Ottawa Lady Senators, stopped 17 shots for her first hometown appearance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.