Embolo scores on comeback as Switzerland holds on to beat Hungary 3-1 at Euro 2024

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Switzerland has held off a Hungarian fightback to win its European Championship opening game 3-1 in Cologne. Goals from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer left Switzerland in control at halftime but Barnabas Varga’s header put Hungary back in contention. Breel Embolo made sure of the win when he scored on the counter in stoppage time with a lob over the goalkeeper. Switzerland is second in Group A after host Germany beat Scotland 5-1 on Friday in the tournament opener. Hungary suffered its first loss in a competitive game since September 2022.

