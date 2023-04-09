Embiid wins NBA’s scoring race, Harden takes assist title

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia had the league’s leader in points per game this season in Joel Embiid and assists per game in James Harden. And the 76ers were also the league’s most accurate team from 3-point range and the foul line. Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento was the league’s rebounding leader. Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby led the league in steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis repeated as the league’s blocked-shot champion. And nobody made more 3-pointers than Golden State’s Klay Thompson.

