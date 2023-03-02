Embiid ruled out of 76ers-Heat game with left foot soreness

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed Wednesday’s game against Miami with left foot soreness. Embiid was ruled out about 30 minutes before the game. It’s the 13th game he has missed this season; Philadelphia entered Wednesday 8-4 this season in games in which Embiid does not play. It’s also the start of a particularly tough back-to-back for the 76ers, who play a 6:30 p.m. local time game Thursday at Dallas.

