Embiid out on Saturday but 76ers’ All-Star center moves closer to return from knee injury

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid and Paul George will each miss a fifth straight game with left knee injuries when the Philadelphia 76ers host Memphis on Saturday night. The oft-injured Embiid has yet to play this season, though he was a full participant at Friday’s practice. That included 5-on-5 scrimmages with the team. Embiid skipped the entire preseason and has not played any basketball that matters since he helped Team USA win gold in the Paris Olympics. Embiid has officially been out with what the 76ers call left knee management.

