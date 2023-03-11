Embiid hits jumper to give 76ers comeback win over Blazers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid made a fade-away jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. The basket gave Philadelphia its first lead of the game they trailed by 21 points late in the first half. Portland’s last-second after a timeout was tipped away on the inbound play, with Lillard’s shot coming after the horn. James Harden added 19 points for Philadelphia despite struggling from the floor. Tyrese Maxey and DeAnthony Melton each had 13 to help the 76ers win their fourth straight game. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 34 points.

