Embattled Miller leads No. 2 Alabama past Gamecocks in OT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Embattled Brandon Miller had a career-high 41 points, including the go-ahead basket with 0.9 seconds left in overtime, as No. 2 Alabama outlasted South Carolina 78-76. Miller’s showing came a day after the 6-foot-9 freshman standout was linked to a fatal shooting near campus last month. Gamecocks fans booed whenever Miller touched the ball, often chanting “Lock him up” or “Guilty.” No matter, Miller shook it all off to keep his team on top of the Southeastern Conference.

