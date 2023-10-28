Embattled Juventus moves atop Serie A for 1st time in more than 3 years with 1-0 win over Verona

ROME (AP) — Embattled Juventus is back atop Serie A for the first time in more than three years. Substitute Andrea Cambiaso scored seven minutes into stoppage time to earn the record 36-time Italian champion a 1-0 win over visiting Hellas Verona. Juventus was last in first place on Aug. 1, 2020 under Maurizio Sarri. The top of the standings could change on Sunday when both Milan clubs have a chance to move back ahead of Juventus. Inter Milan is one point behind Juventus and hosts Roma while AC Milan is two points back and visits defending champion Napoli.

