Embattled Florida coach Billy Napier clarifies comments involving ‘some guy in his basement’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Embattled Florida coach Billy Napier clarified comments from earlier this week regarding “some guy in his basement” and called it a “terrible choice of words.” Napier was widely criticized for his Monday quote in response to a question following a 41-17 loss to then-No. 19 Miami two days earlier. He said, “we got to become a more consistent team, and we have to execute better.” He then added that “if we can focus on those things and not necessarily what some guy in his basement is saying in rural central Florida on social media, then we got a chance to get better.” He now says he didn’t explain himself the way he should have.

