Embattled Falcons coach Arthur Smith has three games to show team owner he should keep his job

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith’s future as the Atlanta Falcons’ coach is uncertain with two straight losses severely damaging the team’s playoff hopes and costing quarterback Desmond Ridder his starting job for the second time this season. Falcons owner Arthur Blank says he’ll wait until after the regular season to make a decision on Smith’s status for 2024. The Falcons likely must win their final three regular-season games, including Sunday’s final home game against Indianapolis, to preserve their playoff hopes. Atlanta would still need help from other teams to finish on top of the NFC South.

