Emanuel Sharp scores career-high 25 as No. 3 Houston beats Jackson State 89-55

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored a career-high 25 points, LJ Cryer added 21, and No. 3 Houston defeated Jackson State 89-55 on Saturday. Houston improved to 10-0 for the third time in school history, joining the 2018-19 and 1967-68 teams. The Cougars shot 42% and were 11 of 30 on 3-pointers. Coltie Young scored 13 points to lead Jackson State. Ken Evans Jr., who entered averaging 20.4 points per game, was held to six points and was ejected in the second half after getting his second technical foul. The Tigers shot 43%.

