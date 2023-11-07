Emanuel Sharp scores career-high 20 points, No. 7 Houston beats Louisiana-Monroe 84-31

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored a career-high 20 points, Damian Dunn added 18 points and No. 7 Houston beat Louisiana-Monroe 84-31 in the season-opener for both teams. Sharp was 5 for 9 from the field and hit four 3-pointers, while Dunn, a transfer from Temple, finished 5 for 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 on 3s. Dunn scored 14 straight points during one stretch as the Cougars built a 23-7 lead with 8:45 left in the first half en route to a 38-14 halftime lead. Houston shot 43% and was 11 for 35 on 3-pointers. Savion Gallion scored eight points, and Tyreke Locure had seven for the Warhawks, who shot 28%.

