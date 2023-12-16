Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 21 points, L.J. Cryer added 17 and No. 4 Houston held off Texas A&M 70-66. Cryer has scored in double figures in 10 straight games, and Sharp has reached double figures in nine of 11 games this season. Jamal Shead had 12 points and eight assists, and J’Wan Roberts had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Houston (11-0), which shot 43% and made 11 3-pointers. Wade Taylor IV scored 34 points, including 26 in the second half, to lead an Aggies’ rally. Texas A&M (7-4) shot 38% from the field, including 9 of 27 on 3-pointers. The Aggies have lost two straight.

