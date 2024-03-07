Emanuel Miller scores 21 and TCU rides hot start to 93-81 win at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 21 points and TCU rode a hot start to a 93-81 victory over West Virginia. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 17 points, Micah Peavy scored 16 and Chuck O’Bannon 11 for TCU. The Horned Frogs broke a two-game losing streak. Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, RaeQuan Battle added 13 points and Quinn Slazinski scored 11 for West Virginia. The Mountaineers have lost four straight. TCU built a double-digit lead in the first half for the second straight game. Unlike a loss to BYU on Saturday, the Horned Frogs held on this time against the Big 12’s worst defense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.