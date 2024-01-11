Emanuel Miller paces TCU to 80-71 win as No. 9 Oklahoma is fifth Top 10 loser over 2 nights

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored a season-high 27 points and had nine rebounds as TCU beat ninth-ranked Oklahoma 80-71. The 13-2 Sooners became the fifth Top 10 team over two days to lose to an unranked opponent. Oklahoma quickly erased a six-point halftime deficit when Javian McCollum hit two 3-pointers in the first 32 seconds after the break. But the Sooners didn’t score again until almost four minutes, a stretch when Miller scored seven points as 12-3 TCU went ahead to stay.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.