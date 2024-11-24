Elvis Smylie holds out mentor Cam Smith to win the Australian PGA by 2 shots

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian Elvis Smylie has shot a 4-under 67 to win the 54-hole Australian PGA by two shots after a final round shootout with his compatriot and former mentor Cam Smith. Smylie finished on 14-under 199, ahead of Smith who had a 2-under final round 69. Smith’s LIV tour teammate Mark Leishman and Australian Athony Quayle shared third place on 11 under at the par-71 Royal Queensland. Heavy rain showers and an unplayable course forced the second round to be abandoned and made the joint Australasian PGA and European Tour event a 54-hole tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.