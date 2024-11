Elvis scores 24, Moore has 21 and Oklahoma defeats Stetson 85-64

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kobe Elvis scored 24 points, Jalon Moore added 21, and slow-starting Oklahoma defeated Stetson 85-64. Jordan Wood and Abramo Canka hit 3-pointers in an 8-0 run that got Stetson within 51-43 with 14 minutes left to play. A few minutes later, Oklahoma took control as Moore scored 11 points in a 16-0 run that gave Oklahoma a 70-46 lead 7 1/2 minutes to go. Jeremiah Fears scored 11 points for Oklahoma and Sam Godwin grabbed 10 rebounds. Canka led the Hatters with 22 points. Oklahoma trailed or was tied for the first 9 1/2 minutes before finally going ahead 20-19 on a layup by Godwin.

