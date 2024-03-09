Elvis scores 10 of his 15 points in OT, No. 25 Dayton rallies to down VCU 91-86 to go 15-0 at home

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Dayton's DaRon Holmes, left, posts up against Virginia Commonwealth's Toibu Lawal, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 8, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kobe Elvis hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the last 1:09 of overtime to lift No. 25 Dayton to a 91-86 win over VCU in a white-knuckle final regular-season game. Max Shulga hit a 3-pointer to get VCU within two points with 4 seconds left, but Enoch Cheeks and DaRon Holmes II hit foul shots to seal it for Dayton, which finished a perfect 15-0 on its home court.

