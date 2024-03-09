Elvis scores 10 of his 15 points in OT, No. 25 Dayton rallies to down VCU 91-68 to go 15-0 at home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kobe Elvis hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the last 1:09 of overtime to lift No. 25 Dayton to a 91-86 win over VCU in a white-knuckle final regular-season game. Max Shulga hit a 3-pointer to get VCU within two points with 4 seconds left, but Enoch Cheeks and DaRon Holmes II hit foul shots to seal it for Dayton, which finished a perfect 15-0 on its home court.

