Elvis Andrus will retire with Rangers after debuting with them as 20-year-old

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus, who made his big league debut as a 20-year-old shortstop for the Texas Rangers on opening day in 2009, is set to retire with his original club. The 36-year-old Andrus will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Rangers’ home game Friday night. The opponent is the Los Angeles Angels and manager Ron Washington, who was Andrus’ skipper for his first five-plus seasons. Andrus was a steady presence up the middle when the Rangers went to back-to-back World Series in 2010-11.

